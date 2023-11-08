Free downtown parking in Penticton on Fridays and Saturdays for December

Send this page to someone via email

Parking in downtown Penticton, B.C., will be free on Fridays and Saturdays in December.

Penticton city council agreed to the motion this week, saying it’s good for local businesses during the holiday season.

However, the free parking only applies to on-street parking with metered stalls in the downtown core. Parking fees will remain in effect for city-owned and privately owned parking lots.

2:13 Pay parking irks merchants

The city’s on-street pay-parking system will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

City parking lots and private parking lot rules remain in effect.

The city said providing free parking will reduce parking revenue by an estimated $10,000 to $12,000.

“With the additional activities taking place downtown during the Christmas season,” bylaw services manager Tina Mercier said, “the addition of free parking on Fridays and Saturdays will provide an additional incentive for customers to visit downtown and shop at one of our many local businesses.”