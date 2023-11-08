Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario to boost compensation for injured workers by ‘super indexing’ benefits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 2:56 pm
Ontario is planning on boosting benefits for injured workers and improving cancer coverage for firefighters under legislation set to be introduced soon. A firefighter walks through the damage as they continue to battle a large fire in Vaughan, Ont., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario is planning on boosting benefits for injured workers and improving cancer coverage for firefighters under legislation set to be introduced soon. A firefighter walks through the damage as they continue to battle a large fire in Vaughan, Ont., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WELLAND, Ont. — Ontario is planning on boosting benefits for injured workers and improving cancer coverage for firefighters under legislation set to be introduced soon.

The changes would be part of the same upcoming bill that would require employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings, which Labour Minister David Piccini announced earlier this week.

He says the legislation will enable increases to Workplace Safety and Insurance Board benefits to be “super indexed” to a rate above inflation.

The bill would enable the government to set annual increases, and Piccini says if that amount was two per cent, an injured worker who earns $70,000 a year would get an additional $900 annually on top of cost-of-living adjustments, which were 6.5 per cent this year.

Trending Now

The legislation would also allow more firefighters and fire investigators to qualify for WSIB benefits due to esophageal cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, firefighters and fire investigators have to have been on the job for 25 years before esophageal cancer would be considered a work-related illness, and the legislative changes would lower that to 15 years.

Piccini says the province is also launching consultations on introducing a job-protected leave that would match the 26-week length of federal Employment Insurance sickness benefits.

More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices