Fire inside Cambridge classroom closes high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 2:04 pm
Jacob Hespeler Secondary School. View image in full screen
Jacob Hespeler Secondary School. Google Maps
A fire inside a classroom caused the closure of a high school in Cambridge on Wednesday, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Students were sent home from Jacob Hespeler Secondary School on Wednesday after the incident occurred, the board announced at around noon.

“The fire happened in a science class and it was put down in a sink drain,” a board spokesperson told Global News.

The board said it was uncertain whether students would be able to return to the classrooms on Thursday.

“The issue is this incident left some significant odour. Facilities are onsite and fans are on,” the spokesperson noted.

The board said that all rental and extracurricular activities were cancelled for Wednesday night.

