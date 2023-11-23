Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough area risk index remains high; 2 outbreaks at PRHC

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Subvariant HV.1 now makes up 3rd of reported cases in Canada'
COVID-19: Subvariant HV.1 now makes up 3rd of reported cases in Canada
The new COVID-19 subvariant HV.1 is gaining traction across Canada, making up one-third of reported cases as of the end of October. Epidemiologists say it's not clear whether it's more contagious than other variants. – Nov 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the fourth week in a row, the community risk index for COVID-19 for the Peterborough, Ont., region remains at a high level, public health officials report.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health maintained the community risk index at high for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The weekly risk index has COVID-19 case rates and outbreak indicators deemed “moderate.”  PCR test per cent positivity indicator is at high while the wastewater surveillance indicator is at “very high.” The positive rapid antigen tests indicator is at “very low.”

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Nov. 22 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 113 – down from 126 reported on Nov. 15. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 155 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. There was one death reported in November.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 68 since the Nov. 15 update.

Hospitalizations: As of Nov. 20, there were 29 inpatients with COVID-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,110 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,842 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are five active outbreaks as reported on Wednesday afternoon:

  • Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 20.
  • Extendicare Peterborough: Outbreak declared on the third floor on Nov. 20
  • Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield: Outbreak declared on Nov. 20.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared on the B4 inpatient medicine unit on Nov. 17.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared on B6 inpatient unit on Nov. 10.

Outbreaks lifted since Nov. 15:

  • Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Nov. 4 and was lifted on Nov. 18
  • Empress Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Oct. 30 and was lifted on Nov. 15.

There have been 277 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, 21,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Approximately 11,000 of the doses have been for residents ages 18 to 69.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough officials look into new government grant for tourism'
Peterborough officials look into new government grant for tourism
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices