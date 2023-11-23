COVID-19: Peterborough area risk index remains high; 2 outbreaks at PRHC

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth week in a row, the community risk index for COVID-19 for the Peterborough, Ont., region remains at a high level, public health officials report.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health maintained the community risk index at high for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The weekly risk index has COVID-19 case rates and outbreak indicators deemed “moderate.” PCR test per cent positivity indicator is at high while the wastewater surveillance indicator is at “very high.” The positive rapid antigen tests indicator is at “very low.”

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Nov. 22 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 113 – down from 126 reported on Nov. 15. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 155 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. There was one death reported in November.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 68 since the Nov. 15 update.

Hospitalizations: As of Nov. 20, there were 29 inpatients with COVID-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,110 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,842 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are five active outbreaks as reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 20.

Extendicare Peterborough: Outbreak declared on the third floor on Nov. 20

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield: Outbreak declared on Nov. 20.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared on the B4 inpatient medicine unit on Nov. 17.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared on B6 inpatient unit on Nov. 10.

Outbreaks lifted since Nov. 15:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Nov. 4 and was lifted on Nov. 18

Empress Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Oct. 30 and was lifted on Nov. 15.

There have been 277 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, 21,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Approximately 11,000 of the doses have been for residents ages 18 to 69.