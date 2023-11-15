Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Peterborough hospital says rising flu, COVID-19 cases puts pressure on staffing

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 3:48 pm
Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports inpatient beds were at 105 per cent occupancy on Nov. 14, 2023 due to increases in flu and COVID-19 cases. View image in full screen
Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports inpatient beds were at 105 per cent occupancy on Nov. 14, 2023 due to increases in flu and COVID-19 cases. PRHC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre says it is already feeling the strain as respiratory illness cases begin to climb this fall.

On Wednesday, Dr. Lynn Mikula, the hospital’s president and CEO, reported that as of Tuesday, the hospital’s inpatient beds were at 105 per cent occupancy — mainly due to seasonal flu and COVID-19 cases.

Peterborough Public Health has kept its community risk index for COVID-19 at the high level this month.

“In the first week of November, our emergency department visits for respiratory visits are more than 40 per cent higher than they were in the first week of October,” Mikula told reporters.

And it’s not just adult cases: emergency room visits for pediatric respiratory illness are 26 per cent higher for the first week of November compared with October, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Visits to the pediatric outpatient, or POP, clinic have increased by nearly 70 per cent.

“With 127 visits in first week of October and up to 215 in first week of November,” Mikula said.

Click to play video: 'Nurse in Peterborough writes self-help book for other frontline workers'
Nurse in Peterborough writes self-help book for other frontline workers

She says the increase in patients, coupled with more serious or complex illnesses, requires a higher level of care. The result has been an ongoing staffing shortage.

“This is similar to what’s being seen across the province,” she said. “And although we’ve made substantial progress due to recruitment efforts, we continue to feel the pressure from these shortages.”

In August, Statistics Canada reported that 95,800 health-care jobs were vacant in the fourth quarter of 2022 across Canada — more than double the 2019 fourth-quarter figure of 40,100. Two-thirds of the vacancies were nurses and support workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Also in August, the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions released a report calling on PRHC to add 107 more beds and 493 additional staff members over the next four years to meet demand of a growing and older population in the region.

Along with getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, Mikula is advising residents to consider alternative options for care instead of using the emergency department — depending on what their condition is and what level of care is needed.

Visit PRHC.on.ca for a list of available options.

— with files from Mark Giunta

Click to play video: 'No shortage of children’s pain medicine this year, industry insiders say'
No shortage of children’s pain medicine this year, industry insiders say
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices