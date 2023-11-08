Menu

Canada

Hydro One reports $357M Q3 profit, up from $307M a year earlier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 11:46 am
Rows of power lines are shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, August 19, 2019. View image in full screen
Rows of power lines are shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, August 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hydro One Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $357 million, up from $307 million a year ago.

The power utility says the profit amounted to 59 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 51 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.93 billion, down from $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, while revenue, net of purchased power, totalled $1.08 billion, up from $1.07 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One says the increase in revenue, net of purchased power, was helped by a hike in transmission rates and higher average monthly peak demand.

Since the end of the quarter, the company says it was awarded the right to develop and construct three new transmission lines to meet growing demand in Northeastern and Eastern Ontario.

It says it has been collaborating with First Nations on early planning and that First Nations will have the opportunity to invest in a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the projects.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

