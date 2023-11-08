Menu

Share

Crime

More than 100 impaired driving charges laid in 2022: Wellington OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 8, 2023 11:33 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP say nearly 120 impaired-related driving charges were laid in 2022, although fatal crashes were down compared to last year. The Festive Ride campaign begins on Nov. 16. OPP
Wellington OPP laid over 100 impaired driving charges in 2022, slightly more than in 2021.

Tickets were handed to 119 drivers in 2022.

OPP released the statistics ahead of this year’s Festive Ride campaign beginning a week from Thursday. The initiative aims to combat impaired driving.

OPP said 18 people died in impaired-driving incidents in the West Region, compared with the 32 lives lost the year before.

To date, West Region OPP detachments have conducted more than 7,100 Ride Checks, a 166 per cent increase from the previous year.

