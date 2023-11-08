Menu

Crime

One man behind bars and another recovering after Winnipeg stabbing

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 11:39 am
FILE - Winnipeg police headquarters. Police say a 27-year-old man is behind bars after an argument escalated into a stabbing at a home on Pritchard Avenue. View image in full screen
FILE - Winnipeg police headquarters. Police say a 27-year-old man is behind bars after an argument escalated into a stabbing at a home on Pritchard Avenue. Drew Stremick / Global News
A man is recovering after being stabbed Monday afternoon. A suspect and the victim were not known to each other, police said.

Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit said a 27-year-old man went to a house in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue to talk to one of the residents who happened not to be there.

Soon after, police said the man got into an argument with two others living there, which escalated into a brawl. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed a 40-year-old victim.

The suspect from Winnipeg went on to damage the vehicle of a woman before she and the injured man fled to hospital, where Winnipeg police said officers were summoned.

The stabbing victim had a serious upper body wound, authorities said, but the victim was later upgraded to stable condition after receiving emergency medical attention.

Officers said that during the investigation, the suspect came to the hospital, and officers arrested him.

The is now behind bars, and faces several weapons charges, as well as an aggravated assault charge, and a charge of mischief under $5,000.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

