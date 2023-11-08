Menu

Share



Crime

Armed robberies connected with online phone sale prompt Winnipeg police investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 11:25 am
A Winnipeg police buy and sell exchange zone. Police said there are a number of steps you can take to ensure safety when buying and selling items online, including the use of a buy and sell zone. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police buy and sell exchange zone. Police said there are a number of steps you can take to ensure safety when buying and selling items online, including the use of a buy and sell zone. Shane Gibson/Global News
Police are urging Winnipeggers to use caution when buying and selling items online after a pair of armed robberies over the weekend.

In two incidents on Saturday and Sunday, victims went to a St. Matthews-area home to pick up a cell phone they had arranged to buy via an online ad. In both cases, police said the victims were robbed at gunpoint by two men who then fled the area.

Neither of the victims was injured.

Police said there are a number of steps you can take to ensure safety when buying and selling items online, including arranging to make the exchange during daylight hours in a public space — or at the buy-and-sell exchange zones in each of the city’s police stations.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

