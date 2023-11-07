Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Section of Highway 3 in Southern Interior reopened after rockfall closure

By Doyle Potenteau & Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 7:43 pm
A drone view of repair work being done along Highway 3 on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A drone view of repair work being done along Highway 3 on Tuesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A closed section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior has reopened after being closed since Sunday evening due to a rockslide.

The section is west of the village of Keremeos, between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road, a distance of 5.5 kilometres.

According to DriveBC, single-lane traffic is now open in each direction. Prior to the closure, a detour was available via Highway 97 to Highway 97C to Highway 5A.

Click to play video: 'What causes a rockfall? Here are the signs to look out for'
What causes a rockfall? Here are the signs to look out for

“An aerial geotechnical assessment conducted this morning determined that the area was safe for crews to begin clearing the highway,” the Ministry of Transportation told Global News on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Work is underway removing rock and patching the road where it was damaged by rockfall.”

Along with those efforts, plenty of work is still ahead to restore power and phone services to affected area residents.

“We are happy to say that we went from 114 homes that were without power now is down to 71,” said regional district spokesperson Tim Roberts.

Click to play video: 'Rockslide triggers evacuation order and highway closure'
Rockslide triggers evacuation order and highway closure

Also, an evacuation order is still in effect for two properties below the slide area, including River Valley RV Park. Around 38 residences are affected by the order.

Roberts went on to say that events like this serve as an important reminder for residents to be prepared for emergencies just in case.

“With the change in temperature and the change in moisture, we are seeing more and more significant rockfall,” said Roberts.

Story continues below advertisement

“So being prepared for emergencies, having your grab-and-go bag … and on top of that being connected to your local announcements or social media.”

Click to play video: 'BC Adventure: Highway 3 between Hope and Osoyoos.'
BC Adventure: Highway 3 between Hope and Osoyoos.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices