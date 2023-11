See more sharing options

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building at 25th Street and 3rd Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

A car crashed into a balcony at 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. Saskatoon Fire Department

The car struck the building’s balcony and had to be pulled out by a tow truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

A construction crew started repairs to the building immediately.

All traffic restrictions have been lifted.