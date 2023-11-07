Father of boy abducted in 2011 not notified of sex offender’s escape from B.C. halfway house

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a boy abducted in 2011 by a man who is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant says he’s incredulous the repeat offender could walk away from a Vancouver halfway house last weekend.

In a written statement, the father said police didn’t notify him or his family that Randall Hopley went missing on Saturday after removing his electronic monitoring bracelet.

Global News is not identifying the man by name, in order to protect the identity of his child.

The father, who now lives in Alberta, said Hopley was also released from custody just two weeks before he abducted his three-year-old son from the family’s home in Sparwood, B.C., in 2011.

The father said while he doesn’t have “all the answers,” he believes that the “justice system isn’t working” if it allows Hopley to be placed in a situation where walking away was a possibility.

Hopley, 58, went missing days before he was scheduled to appear in court to face charges of violating his release conditions. He had reportedly told several people he was going to a nearby thrift store before he disappeared.

Hopley is considered a high-risk sex offender, previously convicted of the abduction of a person under 14, sexual assault, assault and break and enters. He was released from custody on a long-term supervision order in 2018, and the public was notified at that time of his history of violence, and that he would be in Vancouver.

In a Tuesday interview, Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said concern is growing on the third day of searching for him and additional resources have been deployed to help.

“People doing video canvasses, people following up on tips, people physically looking for his whereabouts, but we’re also working behind the scenes,” he explained. “We’re using a major case management model of investigating this.”

Addison said Hopley has previously breached his release conditions and has been returned to custody and subsequently released. The repeat offender was given an electric monitoring bracelet earlier this year.

“That’s a decision that was made by his case management team through the Correctional Service Canada,” Addison said.

“They’re not made to be easily removed…. When it was tampered with, when it was removed, we were immediately notified by Correctional Service Canada.”

Addison said anklet bracelets have been taken off from “time to time,” so the incident is not unprecedented.

Hopley made international headlines in September 2011 after kidnapping the boy from Sparwood, triggering an Amber Alert and a Canada-wide search. He returned the three-year-0ld, unharmed, four days later and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to six years, serving his full term until October 2018.

Anyone who sees Hopley is asked to call 911.

–– with files from Global News’ Catherine Garrett and The Canadian Press