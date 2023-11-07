Snow and possible freezing rain in the forecast for Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Simcoe County and Barrie may be in for some mixed weather on Wednesday with a new storm system moving into the region.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the weather will be hit or miss depending on where in Simcoe County you live.

Wednesday is expected to stay around – 5 C.

Starting mid-day Wednesday, Flisfeder says a new weather system will start with snow and the possibility of rain or even freezing rain on the way.

“So areas around Barrie and Simcoe will start to see precipitation, most likely beginning in the form of snow in the afternoon. An exact timing remains to be seen, but it will begin as snow in the afternoon with a small risk of freezing rain as well, especially for the more southern areas within Simcoe County,” he says.

“That will continue through the evening till just around midnight, where you will start to see a transition to mainly rain showers.”

View image in full screen Weather forecast for the midweek system. Via Global News

He says temperatures will be around -5 C and hover around 0 C moving into the latter half of the day.

“The combination of a low-pressure system arriving from Colorado and an Alberta clipper will deliver a messy mix of precipitation starting by mid-afternoon and continuing into Thursday morning across eastern Ontario,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

Farnel says areas north and west of Toronto will be dealing with several millimetres of freezing rain into Wednesday.

He said driving could become difficult in these areas by late afternoon on Wednesday as freezing rain mixes with wet snow at times.

The national weather agency is reminding residents to switch over to winter tires as the weather gets colder to improve driving conditions.

“Once we get into Wednesday through Thursday, we’ll have rising temperatures once again to around where they should be for this time of year in the 7 to 8-degree mark,” Flisfeder says.