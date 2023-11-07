RCMP officer injured following traffic stop on Manitoba highway

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP officer was injured following a traffic stop on a highway near a Manitoba community.

Officers with the RCMP branch in Ste Rose du Lac, Man., responded to a report of a car ramming into a pickup truck on Nov. 4, on Highway 276 north of the community. Two vehicles were located travelling at high speeds on the highway, both significantly damaged.

Both vehicles pulled over following a traffic stop. A female passenger exited the car and complied with an arrest. The male driver, according to police, did not and an officer was injured in the process of arresting him.

The male driver of the pickup truck was arrested without incident. A search yielded a firearm in each vehicle.

An investigation found that the pickup truck driver had gone to Rorketon to repossess the vehicle from a residence. While driving away, he was chased by the car. Officials said the car passed him, slammed on the brakes to bring him to a stop, and the occupants then pointed a firearm at him. In trying to flee, the pickup truck was rammed by the car.

Police confirmed that shots were fired at the truck. They said the firearm inside the truck belonged to the driver of the car.

The 45-year-old male car driver, from Rorketon, was released from custody that day and transported to hospital by EMS. He was later medically discharged and is expected to appear in court at a later date. He faces several charges including the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The 32-year-old female passenger was released without a charge. The pickup truck driver was also released without charge.

The injured officer received treatment and was later released from hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.