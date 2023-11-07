Menu

Crime

Suspect in Grand Forks, B.C. park attack facing 3 more charges

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 3:55 pm
A city work truck in Grand Forks, B.C., was vandalized on Oct. 1, after a city employee was reportedly attacked in Gyro Park by a man. Grand Forks RCMP
More charges have been laid against a B.C. man who allegedly attacked a city employee last month, then reportedly vandalized the employee’s work truck.

On Tuesday, Grand Forks RCMP announced that one count of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon were tacked onto a list of charges against local resident Andre Conn, 41.

According to police, the incident occurred at Gyro Park in Grand Forks on Oct. 1, just after 5:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Victoria police release video of senior assault'
Victoria police release video of senior assault

RCMP say the employee, a community safety officer, reported that a man tried attacking him with a knife. The employee was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

“When the male was unsuccessful in his attack, he turned his attention toward a city work truck and proceeded to smash out the windows and cause other damage,” said police, who estimated the vandalism at $5,000.

Police rushed to the scene and quickly arrested Conn without incident. He has been in custody since.

He was initially charged with uttering threats and one count of mischief, though RCMP said at the time that he could be facing more charges, which turned out to be the case on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over release of sex assault suspect'
Concerns over release of sex assault suspect
Along with the three extra counts, RCMP said “Crown (counsel) has also elected to proceed by Indictment, meaning they could seek more serious punishments.”

“We were confident that after we disclosed all relevant materials and evidence that Crown would add additional charges,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very pleased that he has been held in custody pending his next court appearances.”

Police say Conn’s next court appearance is Nov. 16 for an unrelated assault that took place at a local restaurant this past summer.

His next court date for the Gyro Park incident is Dec. 13, when it will proceed to trial.

