Northwest First Nations join forces to pursue renewable energy in B.C.

Eleven First Nations in northwestern British Columbia are joining forces to pursue the ownership and development of renewable energy projects in the region.

K’uul Power was launched at the First Nations Energy Summit in Vancouver on Tuesday. The organization is a collaboration of elected and hereditary chiefs from Ts’il Kaz Koh, Nee Tahi Buhn, Wet’suwet’en, Witset, Kitsumkalum, Kitselas, Nisga’a, Haisla, Nadleh Whut’en, and Nazko, as well as Hereditary Chief Samooh of Birch House.

Others may join the coalition as well — K’uul Power is also working with leaders in 11 other First Nations, as well has hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

“The First Nations term ‘k’uul’ means coming together as one, and that is exactly what First Nations leaders in the northwest are doing,” said Ts’il Kaz Koh Chief Wesley Sam at the conference.

“We support each other in having historic wrongs address, past agreements honoured, while also working together to build new infrastructure in the right way.”

K’uul Power will explore partnerships and commercial relationships that mutually benefit all of their participating nations, when those nations agree it’s in their best interests.

Sam, who is also the chair of K’uul Power’s board, said some of his neighbouring First Nations still don’t have access to three-phase power, meaning they can’t “participate in the new green economy.”

“We have to look after their needs and ensure they have the opportunity to participate. Our commitment is to work in the spirit of collaboration for mutual gain and a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.”

According to K’uul Power, transmission projects in B.C.’s northwest are worth an estimated $8 billion.

“These projects can only proceed with First Nations consent. None of them have it yet,” Sam said.

The partnership is being welcomed by Clean Energy BC and the provincial government.

“First Nations are key partners as we work to power B.C.’s growing clean economy with clean, renewable electricity instead of fossil fuels,” Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director of the industry association, in a Tuesday news release.

“That is why the province is taking a new, bold approach and working collaboratively to advance opportunities for Indigenous co-ownership of electrification infrastructure.”

K’uul Power is expected to create profitable companies co-owned by First Nations in partnership with the B.C. and federal governments, BC Hydro and other private corporations.

As that launch took place Tuesday, the premiers of B.C. and Newfoundland and Labrador revealed their own new collaboration on clean energy initiatives, with a key objective to accelerate clean hydrogen development. More than 50 per cent of Canada’s hydrogen and fuel-cell companies are in B.C.

“We’re both seeing the effects of climate change on our coastal provinces. And we both have growing clean-energy sectors and complementary export markets for our products,” said Premier David Eby in a news release.

“There is much we can accomplish by working together to unlock our full potential.”

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey added that his province has “world-class wind resources” and plenty of available Crown land, fresh water, and deep sea ports that don’t freeze in the winter.