Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP ‘cannot function’ effectively on national security threats: committee

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP will be held to account to follow Mass Casualty Commission recommendations: Mendicino'
RCMP will be held to account to follow Mass Casualty Commission recommendations: Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino spoke shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission report was released to the public on Thursday. He was asked about interim RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme admitting that he had not read the report prior to Thursday’s press conference. “My job as the minister of public safety is to hold the RCMP and law enforcement to account to ensure we make the reforms that are necessary so that this type of tragedy never happens again and that is precisely a commitment we will make good on,” Mendicino said – Mar 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s national police force cannot operate as “effectively as it must” to protect the country from serious national security and criminal threats, parliamentarians on the federal national security review committee have found.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is responsible for both federal policing — including countering major security threats — and contract policing in the provinces.

The RCMP’s “long focus” on contract policing, however, has created significant “challenges” to its role as the federal police force, according to a new report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP).

And the committee is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to address the problem.

“The Federal Policing mandate is affected by the RCMP’s long focus on Contract Policing, which has shaped the RCMP’s organizational structure, governance, finances, and human resources and training models,” said the report, released Tuesday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“On the basis of its review, the committee believes that Federal Policing is not and cannot function as effectively as it must to protect Canada and Canadians from the most significant national security and criminal threats. The government must act to ensure it does.”

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices