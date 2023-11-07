Menu

B.C. weather: Winter storm warning issued for Highway 3

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 1:47 pm
A webcam snapshot of weather conditions at Kootenay Pass along Highway 3 in B.C.’s Interior on Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
A webcam snapshot of weather conditions at Kootenay Pass along Highway 3 in B.C.’s Interior on Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2023. DriveBC
A winter storm warning has been issued for a 200-kilometre section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Tuesday.

The warning stretches from Grand Forks to Creston, and Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snowfall for the area.

“A disturbance will continue to bring snow, at times heavy, to Kootenay Pass and Paulson Summit before tapering off late this afternoon,” the national weather agency said Tuesday.

“Snow levels will hover near 1,300 metres through the event.

As of Tuesday at 4 a.m., up to 23 cm had already fallen over Kootenay Pass, and up to 20 cm for Paulson Summit. Another 5 to 10 cm is expected Tuesday.

According to DriveBC, Kootenay Pass, which has an elevation of 1,780 metres, was just below the freezing mark at 10 a.m.

Paulson Summit, which is located at, 1,535 metres was just above freezing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

