Crime

Teen flees from Northumberland OPP in stolen vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis'
Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis
There is a growing auto theft crisis in Canada prompting some insurers to add a heavy surcharge to the most commonly stolen vehicles. Anne Gaviola explains how you can avoid paying more than you need to and what is driving this trend – Sep 2, 2023
A 13-year-old faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft, following an incident in Northumberland County on Monday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:30 p.m., a grandmother in the Municipality of Trent Hills called OPP to express concern about the well-being of her grandchild. She reported that the 13-year-old had left the residence upset and requested that police locate the youth.

Police patrolled the area and located the child driving a motor vehicle.

OPP say the youth sped away when they noticed the officers.

The vehicle and youth were located a short time later.

The youth was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Click to play video: 'Reducing crime by supporting youth'
Reducing crime by supporting youth
