Teen flees from Northumberland OPP in stolen vehicle

A 13-year-old faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft, following an incident in Northumberland County on Monday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:30 p.m., a grandmother in the Municipality of Trent Hills called OPP to express concern about the well-being of her grandchild. She reported that the 13-year-old had left the residence upset and requested that police locate the youth.

Police patrolled the area and located the child driving a motor vehicle.

OPP say the youth sped away when they noticed the officers.

The vehicle and youth were located a short time later.

The youth was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.