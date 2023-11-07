Menu

Canada

U.S. dismisses charges against Sask. mother accused of child abduction

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2023 12:53 pm
A United States court dismisses charges on Dawn Walker, a Saskatoon mother who was accused of faking her death and that of her child before crossing the border in 2022. View image in full screen
A United States court dismisses charges on Dawn Walker, a Saskatoon mother who was accused of faking her death and that of her child before crossing the border in 2022. Courtesy: Camille Jansen
A United States court has dismissed charges against a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her child before they crossed the border.

Dawn Walker was given a one-year conditional sentence in Saskatoon court last Thursday after she pleaded guilty charges of forgery and abduction.

The following day, the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked a district court in Oregon to dismiss her charges there, saying it was in the interest of justice based on Walker’s plea and sentencing in Canada.

She had been facing two charges in the U.S. related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.

Walker and her child were reported missing in July 2022, after her pickup truck was found near a river at a park south of Saskatoon.

U.S. authorities found them two weeks later in Oregon.

