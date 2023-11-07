Man goes overboard on ‘Headbangers Boat’ metal cruise near the Bahamas

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man is missing after he went overboard from a Norwegian cruise ship on Friday during a heavy metal-themed “Headbangers Boat” trip en route to Miami, Fla.

The unnamed man went overboard while the Norwegian Pearl was sailing near the Bahamas early Friday.

A spokesperson from Norwegian Cruise Line said regional authorities were immediately notified of the incident and the U.S. Coast Guard began a search. The passenger was not found, and the search was called off after nine hours.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” said the Norwegian Pearl spokesperson.

The Headbangers Boat, which began its voyage from Miami on Oct. 31, was a five-day “high seas headbanging” excursion. Cruisegoers journeyed to Nassau, Bahamas, as many popular heavy metal groups — including Mastodon, Hatebreed and GWAR — soundtracked the expedition with energetic live performances.

The Norwegian Pearl made its scheduled return to Miami on Nov. 4, only one day after the passenger went overboard.

Hell on the high seas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S6Vldl7rDp — headbangersboat (@headbangersboat) October 31, 2023

Lamb of God, a Grammy-nominated metal group that headlined the Headbangers Boat, told the genre publication Metal Injection the band members were “deeply saddened” by the news of the missing passenger.

The band said they are “sending love and light” to the man’s family members and loved ones after the ” tragic incident.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has not commented on the incident.

According to a 2020 report from the Cruise Lines International Association, the odds of going overboard are unlikely.

From 2009 to 2019, there were 212 people reported overboard, with 48 of those passengers successfully rescued. Year-over-year, there has been a “significant decline” in both the number of overboard incidents and the number of fatalities.