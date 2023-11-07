Hamilton, public transit workers hopeful as talks to avert strike continue ahead of deadline

Send this page to someone via email

Two City of Hamilton staffers in the thick of negotiations with the union representing close to 900 HSR transit workers remain optimistic a deal can be reached to avoid a municipality-wide strike Thursday.

Talks between ATU Local 107 and the city resumed Tuesday morning to hammer out a resolution as well as begin conversations about a strike protocol if a collective agreement is not reached.

The city’s executive director of human resources Lora Fontana says no new deal is on the table but is “hopeful” for a deal, with both parties going into the latest talks with “good intentions.”

“So we remain optimistic, also want to respect the collective bargaining process and let the folks that do their work,” Fontana said.

Acting city manager Carlyle Khan says from the city’s point of view, it’s a “wait-and-see” situation over the next two days.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I think that if they work together … be creative and look for solutions … keeping in mind (it’s) the customers that are impacted, they will have a positive outcome,” Khan said.

Union president Eric Tuck says members showed up “in record numbers” Sunday, agreeing with negotiators’ recommendations to reject the city’s last contract offer made Oct. 24 that they say doesn’t keep up with growing inflation.

He insists the decision was not made lightly and that withdrawing services for “dependent Hamiltonians” is not desirable.

“We haven’t done it in the last 25 years,” Tuck said.

“But there are times when given the economic times in the market that we’re living in where you have to demand wages to keep pace with inflation and are reflective of that market.”

Transit workers voted 94 per cent to reject the city’s last offer and say there are other GTA transit agencies, like Brampton and Mississauga, that have better packages for workers, creating a vacuum in hiring and retaining workers.

Tuck says the critical part is the retention of skilled trades workers in the city’s garages, which he insists are running short ahead of a venture to bring a new multi-million-dollar bus storage and maintenance facility beside the Wentworth Street North public works garage.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no way we’re going to be able to fulfil all the needs of that garage with our skilled trades if we cannot improve the wages of our skilled tradespeople,” he insists.

Fontana downplayed that notion Tuesday, saying the city has not experienced any “unusual or high” turnover with transit in maintenance or in operations.

She went on to say that what they are offering in pay would put their operators third in Ontario for salary, behind Brampton and Mississauga.

“With what we’ve proposed, they would be earning almost $80,000 a year and that is exclusive of any overtime or premiums,” Fontana said.

Hamilton’s last transit strike was in 1998 and lasted 12 weeks.

Khan’s advice for riders who will have to cope with the potential lack of bus service is to seek out some sort of carpooling or ride-sharing, including the use of the city’s Smart Commute website.

Outside of those options, the only other contingency is a recommendation that users walk or cycle, if weather permits, or ask an employer for permission to work from home.

“I think we’re going to be all in the same boat if there’s a labour disruption,” Khan said.

“Hopefully before Thursday morning, we reach some form of a settlement. ”