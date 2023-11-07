Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bloodvein, Man. residents urged to stay indoors as RCMP search for armed man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 8:31 am
Shortly before 5p.m., on Sept. 22, Okotoks RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 at 70 Street in Foothills County. View image in full screen
Lights on an RCMP vehicle. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in a northern Manitoba community are keeping their doors locked Tuesday morning as RCMP search for an armed man.

Police are urging residents of Bloodvein, 3.5 hours northwest of Winnipeg, to stay indoors after reports of a man firing a gun in the community.

RCMP say no one has been injured, but they’re asking anyone who spots the suspect to call them immediately.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB the man, 31, is known to police in the community.

“(He) appears to be just shooting in the air and fleeing when officers arrive,” Manaigre said.

“We do have our emergency response team and our police dog services have attended to the community.”

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices