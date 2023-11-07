Bloodvein, Man. residents urged to stay indoors as RCMP search for armed man

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a northern Manitoba community are keeping their doors locked Tuesday morning as RCMP search for an armed man.

Police are urging residents of Bloodvein, 3.5 hours northwest of Winnipeg, to stay indoors after reports of a man firing a gun in the community.

RCMP say no one has been injured, but they’re asking anyone who spots the suspect to call them immediately.

Bloodvein #rcmpmb are asking residents to shelter indoors as officers search for a known male discharging a firearm in the community. No injuries have been reported. Lock your doors & report any sightings to RCMP immediately @ 204-395-2311. ERT & PDS are assisting in the search. pic.twitter.com/Tlvr6WL5Yp — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 7, 2023

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB the man, 31, is known to police in the community.

“(He) appears to be just shooting in the air and fleeing when officers arrive,” Manaigre said.

“We do have our emergency response team and our police dog services have attended to the community.”