Calgary’s 2024 budget proposes property tax hike of 5.7% with tax share decision looming

Adjustments to Calgary’s four-year budget are expected to come with an overall property tax increase of 5.7 per cent this year, but a looming decision on the city’s tax ratio could mean significant changes to your bill.

The adjustments to the budget were released publicly for the first time on Tuesday, when it was presented to city council ahead of deliberations later this month.

The increases to property taxes also remain contingent on city council decisions on spending as well as the tax distribution between homes and businesses.

City administration is recommending a proposal to shift the tax share between businesses and homeowners by one per cent annually over the next three years.

Currently, residential properties cover 52 per cent of property taxes in Calgary, with businesses paying the remaining 48 per cent.

However, city officials note that for every dollar of assessed value, a non-residential property owner pays 4.26 times more municipal property tax than a residential property owner; a number set to rise to 4.59 if the tax share remains status quo.

If that number rises to an even 5:1 ratio, city officials warn it’s a legislated maximum and the provincial government will intervene.

The impact of a one per cent shift in the tax share, and city council approving the budget adjustment as recommended, would see property taxes for the average residential homeowner rise 7.8 per cent this year; an average increase of $16 per month.

Businesses assessed around $5.2 million would see a property tax increase of just 3.5 per cent, or an average increase of $277 per month.

City administration is also recommending council approve a list of 30 investment items in this budget adjustment that includes new spending to build more affordable housing, implement the City of Calgary’s housing strategy, improve transit and community safety, and make improvements to the city’s pathway and road infrastructure.

These investments will require a $96.5-million increase in ongoing operating funding, and $68 million in one-time funding in 2024.

The adjustment to the four-year budget also includes $426 million in new capital investments funded through reserves and surplus funds.

According to the budget, implementing the city’s housing strategy will cost $27 million in operating funding, and $54.5 million in one-time costs this year. About $90 million in capital funding is also recommended to improve access to affordable housing.

The investments in affordable housing represent a 426 per cent increase to their existing budget with the goal of boosting development by an estimated 1,000 more market homes beyond what is normally built in a year, and at least 3,000 non-market homes a year.

Administration is also recommending a $15-million increase in funding to help improve transit safety by bolstering resources and peace officers across the network.

If city council decides against shifting the tax ratio and investment items, the overall tax increase would be just 3.4 per cent this year.

