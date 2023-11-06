Menu

Canada

Collisions closes lane on Calgary’s Glenmore Trail

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 6:28 pm
Am apparently-damaged pickup truck is pictured in the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail Southeast in Calgary on Nov. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Am apparently damaged pickup truck is pictured in the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail Southeast in Calgary on Nov. 6, 2023. Global News
A major east-west route through Calgary has been shut down in one direction by a collision just before evening rush hour.

At around 3 p.m., the City of Calgary’s transportation department reported a multi-vehicle incident on westbound Glenmore Trail Southeast at Blackfoot Trail Southeast, at the merge lane from southbound Blackfoot Trail.

AHS EMS confirmed to Global News that one person was taken to hospital.

Minutes after the incident was reported by the city on social media, Calgary police closed westbound Glenmore Trail from Blackfoot Trail to Centre Street, advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

In 2019, that stretch of freeway tallied an average of 136,000 vehicle trips per day.

More to come…

More on Calgary
