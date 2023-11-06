Collisions closes lane on Calgary’s Glenmore Trail

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A major east-west route through Calgary has been shut down in one direction by a collision just before evening rush hour.

At around 3 p.m., the City of Calgary’s transportation department reported a multi-vehicle incident on westbound Glenmore Trail Southeast at Blackfoot Trail Southeast, at the merge lane from southbound Blackfoot Trail.

AHS EMS confirmed to Global News that one person was taken to hospital.

Minutes after the incident was reported by the city on social media, Calgary police closed westbound Glenmore Trail from Blackfoot Trail to Centre Street, advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Due to a collision, westbound Glenmore Trail S.E., is closed between Blackfoot Trail S.E., and Centre Street South. Eastbound Glenmore remains open. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/gAnGsWivi7 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 6, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, that stretch of freeway tallied an average of 136,000 vehicle trips per day.

More to come…