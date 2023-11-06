What do you think about a Burnaby Mountain gondola? TransLink wants to know

Send this page to someone via email

What are your thoughts on the idea of a gondola linking SFU on Burnaby Mountain with the SkyTrain? TransLink wants to know.

The regional transit and transportation agency is launching a public feedback campaign as it builds a business case for the proposed link.

TransLink is specifically asking the public their thoughts on travel to and from Burnaby Mountain, environmental impacts and design components, such as gondola cabins, towers and terminals.

The proposed gondola would connect a terminus at the bus exchange atop Burnaby Mountain with the Production Way-University Millennium Line station.

Endorsed route of the proposed Burnaby Mountain Gondola.

The straight-line route was selected after it won 85 per cent public support in a previous round of public engagement in 2020, according to TransLink.

According to TransLink, the gondola would support more than 25,000 trips up the mountain daily by SFU students, staff and faculty, and the residents of UniverCity.

The proposal has also earned the backing of the City of Burnaby and the SFU Student Society, which estimates 88 per cent of students access campus by transit.

The Burnaby Mountain Gondola proposal is a part of the TransLink Mayors’ Council’s latest 10-year plan, which also proposes to complete the Broadway subway to UBC and double regional bus service.

Funding for both the overall plan and for the gondola, projected to cost at least $210 million, itself has yet to be secured.

The project must still clear both the business case development phase and the development of an investment plan and formal project approval with the sign off of the mayors’ council before any work can begin.