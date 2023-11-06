Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What do you think about a Burnaby Mountain gondola? TransLink wants to know

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 4:26 pm
An artist's rendering of a potential terminal for the proposed Burnaby Mountain Gondola. View image in full screen
An artist's rendering of a potential terminal for the proposed Burnaby Mountain Gondola. TransLink
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What are your thoughts on the idea of a gondola linking SFU on Burnaby Mountain with the SkyTrain? TransLink wants to know.

The regional transit and transportation agency is launching a public feedback campaign as it builds a business case for the proposed link.

TransLink is specifically asking the public their thoughts on travel to and from Burnaby Mountain, environmental impacts and design components, such as gondola cabins, towers and terminals.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed gondola would connect a terminus at the bus exchange atop Burnaby Mountain with the Production Way-University Millennium Line station.

Endorsed route of the proposed Burnaby Mountain Gondola. View image in full screen
Endorsed route of the proposed Burnaby Mountain Gondola. TransLink

The straight-line route was selected after it won 85 per cent public support in a previous round of public engagement in 2020, according to TransLink.

According to TransLink, the gondola would support more than 25,000 trips up the mountain daily by SFU students, staff and faculty, and the residents of UniverCity.

The proposal has also earned the backing of the City of Burnaby and the SFU Student Society, which estimates 88 per cent of students access campus by transit.

The Burnaby Mountain Gondola proposal is a part of the TransLink Mayors’ Council’s latest 10-year plan, which also proposes to complete the Broadway subway to UBC and double regional bus service.

Story continues below advertisement

Funding for both the overall plan and for the gondola, projected to cost at least $210 million, itself has yet to be secured.

The project must still clear both the business case development phase and the development of an investment plan and formal project approval with the sign off of the mayors’ council before any work can begin.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby city council endorses Route 1 option for TransLink’s SFU Gondola project'
Burnaby city council endorses Route 1 option for TransLink’s SFU Gondola project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices