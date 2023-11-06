Menu

Crime

One dead, two injured in impaired driving rollover, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 3:23 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on. RCMP
One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital, after a vehicle rolled on a provincial road near Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, Manitoba RCMP said.

The driver, who wasn’t hurt in the incident, was arrested at the scene for impaired driving causing death.

Police were called to Provincial Road 483 just west of the community around 6:20 p.m. Friday, where they found a minivan that had rolled into the ditch. One of the passengers, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 22-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested and taken back to the Swan River RCMP detachment, where she gave breath samples that police say were found to be more than three times the legal limit. She was held overnight and released with a February court date in Swan River.

The RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist are involved in the ongoing investigation.

