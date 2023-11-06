Menu

National

Canada

Man accused of killing 4 women, disposing of bodies pleads not guilty

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2023 2:51 pm
Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court Monday morning to take part in a pretrial that is scheduled for two weeks.
Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court Monday morning to take part in a pretrial that is scheduled for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court Monday morning to take part in a pretrial that is scheduled for two weeks.

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran are in the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg, while Contois’s remains were found last year at a separate landfill run by the city.

The remains of the unidentified woman have not been found.

Skibicki’s lawyers are arguing their client should have a judge-alone trial.

The rest of the pretrial will be under a publication ban.

His trial is scheduled to begin in April.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

