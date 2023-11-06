SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays exercise 2-year club option on reliever Green

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2023 10:36 am
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have exercised their two-year conditional club option on right-hander Chad Green for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Green missed the first five months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He injured his pitching elbow in May 2022 with the New York Yankees.

The 32-year-old Green was 3-0 with a 5.25 earned-run average over 12 appearances with Toronto. He had 16 strikeouts and walked four batters over 12 innings pitched.

He threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in the Blue Jays’ loss to Minnesota in Toronto’s post-season opener. The Twins went on to sweep the best-of-three American League wild-card series.

Green will earn US$10.5 million annually for the next two years.

Since making his debut in 2016, he has a 36-22 record and 3.23 ERA over 284 career regular-season appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

