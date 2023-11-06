Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Home completely destroyed, pets perish in Innisfil house fire

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 11:47 am
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. View image in full screen
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A house fire in Innisfil, Ont., kept firefighters busy Sunday morning, with the structure being completely engulfed by the flames.

Innisfil fire crews responded to the fire on Corner Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputy Chief for Bradford West Gwillimbury Stephen Hall says when crews arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof of the building.

“When the crews arrived there it was pretty much fully involved, with smoke coming out from around the structures (that) had been burning for just a little while,” Hall says.

“They could see that their house was full involved flames coming from under the eaves, so it was a well-established fire.”

Trending Now

Hall says the residents of the home were not home at the time of the fire, but that they had at least seven pets, including a new litter of puppies that died.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the cost of damage is estimated to be at least half a million dollars.

Because of the extent of the damage, Hall says the cause of the fire is not known at this time but that it is not considered suspicious.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices