Home completely destroyed, pets perish in Innisfil house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in Innisfil, Ont., kept firefighters busy Sunday morning, with the structure being completely engulfed by the flames.

Innisfil fire crews responded to the fire on Corner Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputy Chief for Bradford West Gwillimbury Stephen Hall says when crews arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof of the building.

“When the crews arrived there it was pretty much fully involved, with smoke coming out from around the structures (that) had been burning for just a little while,” Hall says.

“They could see that their house was full involved flames coming from under the eaves, so it was a well-established fire.”

Hall says the residents of the home were not home at the time of the fire, but that they had at least seven pets, including a new litter of puppies that died.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the cost of damage is estimated to be at least half a million dollars.

Because of the extent of the damage, Hall says the cause of the fire is not known at this time but that it is not considered suspicious.