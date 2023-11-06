Toronto Police issue public safety alert after nail found in Halloween chocolate bar

Send this page to someone via email

An adult sustained minor injuries after consuming a chocolate bar collected in Toronto on Halloween evening, according to police.

Toronto Police said they were called to the area of McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West on Sunday for a suspicious incident.

Police learned that a nail was found in a pre-wrapped “Halloween treat” while being consumed by an adult.

The adult sustained minor injuries but did not ingest the nail, police said.

Officers believe the chocolate bar was obtained in the area of McRoberts Avenue between Rogers Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Halloween night.

Police shared an image of the Coffee Crisp chocolate bar with a nail sticking out of it.

This is the latest incident in a series of reports from across the GTA with police reporting that candy has been tampered with and distributed on Halloween.

Toronto Police issued a public safety alert to remind families to inspect all Halloween treats before consumption.