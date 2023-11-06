Menu

Crime

Toronto Police issue public safety alert after nail found in Halloween chocolate bar

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 11:49 am
Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after a nail was found in Halloween candy in the McRoberts Avenue/St. Clair Avenue West area. View image in full screen
Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after a nail was found in Halloween candy in the McRoberts Avenue/St. Clair Avenue West area. Handout /Global News
An adult sustained minor injuries after consuming a chocolate bar collected in Toronto on Halloween evening, according to police.

Toronto Police said they were called to the area of McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West on Sunday for a suspicious incident.

Police learned that a nail was found in a pre-wrapped “Halloween treat” while being consumed by an adult.

The adult sustained minor injuries but did not ingest the nail, police said.

Officers believe the chocolate bar was obtained in the area of McRoberts Avenue between Rogers Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Halloween night.

Police shared an image of the Coffee Crisp chocolate bar with a nail sticking out of it.

This is the latest incident in a series of reports from across the GTA with police reporting that candy has been tampered with and distributed on Halloween.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Police issued a public safety alert to remind families to inspect all Halloween treats before consumption.

