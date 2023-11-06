Homicide unit takes over probe of missing woman after body found in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives in Niagara Falls have taken over an investigation into a missing woman after a body was discovered over the weekend, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators have not definitively connected the disappearance of Tenille Lepp, last seen in the area of Stanley Avenue near McLeod Road in Niagara Falls on Oct. 25, with the discovery.

However, an update to the search on the weekend did reveal some suspicion the person recovered Friday in the area of Thundering Waters Boulevard and Marineland Parkway in Niagara Falls could be Lepp.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation being led by the NRPS Homicide Unit,” an NRPS spokesperson said in an email.

“An increased police presence can be expected in the area of Thundering Waters Blvd and Marineland Parkway.”

A postmortem examination of the body is underway, according to police.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.