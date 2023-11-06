Menu

Crime

Homicide unit takes over probe of missing woman after body found in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 10:01 am
Homicide detectives in Niagara Falls are trying to determine if the body of a woman found over the weekend is that of a missing woman they've been searching for.
Homicide detectives in Niagara Falls are trying to determine if the body of a woman found over the weekend is that of a missing woman they've been searching for. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
Homicide detectives in Niagara Falls have taken over an investigation into a missing woman after a body was discovered over the weekend, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators have not definitively connected the disappearance of Tenille Lepp, last seen in the area of Stanley Avenue near McLeod Road in Niagara Falls on Oct. 25, with the discovery.

However, an update to the search on the weekend did reveal some suspicion the person recovered Friday in the area of Thundering Waters Boulevard and Marineland Parkway in Niagara Falls could be Lepp.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation being led by the NRPS Homicide Unit,” an NRPS spokesperson said in an email.

“An increased police presence can be expected in the area of Thundering Waters Blvd and Marineland Parkway.”

A postmortem examination of the body is underway, according to police.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

