Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

A rock slide just outside of Keremeos closed Highway 3 in both directions Sunday night.

In a tweet, Drive BC says the highway is affected for more than five kilometres, beginning about three kilometres west of Keremeos.

⚠️#BCHwy3 – report of rocks on the road 5 km west of #Keremeos. Our Road and Bridge contractor has been advised and is en route. Power outage reported in the area. Fortis is also en route.#SlowDownMoveOver #ConeZoneBC🦺 pic.twitter.com/7oTGF3lWoO — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 6, 2023

Video sent to Global News captured flashes of light and sound of the slide as it happened. A local power outage was reported as well.

A detour is in effect, driver can use Highway 97,5 and 5-A.

As of right now, there is no estimate on when that road will reopen.