Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Rock Slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

By Darya Zargar Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos'
Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos
A rock slide near Keremeos closed Highway 3 late Sunday night. Video shared with Global News shows the rock slide that caused a local power outage at the time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A rock slide just outside of Keremeos closed Highway 3 in both directions Sunday night.

In a tweet, Drive BC says the highway is affected for more than five kilometres, beginning about three kilometres west of Keremeos.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Video sent to Global News captured flashes of light and sound of the slide as it happened. A local power outage was reported as well.

A detour is in effect, driver can use Highway 97,5 and 5-A.

As of right now, there is no estimate on when that road will reopen.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices