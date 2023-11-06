Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

A rock slide just outside of Keremeos closed Highway 3 in both directions Sunday night.
In a tweet, Drive BC says the highway is affected for more than five kilometres, beginning about three kilometres west of Keremeos.
Video sent to Global News captured flashes of light and sound of the slide as it happened. A local power outage was reported as well.
A detour is in effect, driver can use Highway 97,5 and 5-A.
As of right now, there is no estimate on when that road will reopen.
