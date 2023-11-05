Menu

Canada

Gamers gather at Extra Life Weekend in Saskatoon to support children’s hospital

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 8:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Extra Life Gaming raises funds for children’s hospital'
Extra Life Gaming raises funds for children’s hospital
Extra Life Gaming brought together gaming enthusiasts to raise money for chairty.
Gamers across Saskatchewan came together in Saskatoon on Sunday for a marathon of gaming, in the name of charity.

Called the Extra Life Weekend, the event brought together gamers to the Cosmo Seniors Centre to play and raise money for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

Brad Beaver, a member of the Saskatoon Extra Life Guild, has been participating in fundraisers for seven years and says gaming is a great way to bring people, especially for a cause.

“Everybody knows children, everybody wants children to be healthy and as safe as possible, so it’s always a great fundraiser to support,” Beaver said.

The money was raised based on personal goals set by the participants over the course of the 24-hour tournament.

“They’re here for 24 hours gaming, 12 hours yesterday, 12 hours today, lots of different fun stuff and lots of different games going on,” said Cori Thorstad, community engagement associate.

The weekend also aimed to teach value in games, video games like Nintendo and Sega gaming systems, as well as analog games like chess or Dungeons and Dragons.

 

