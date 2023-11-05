Menu

Crime

Two shootings within 10 minutes in Abbotsford: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 3:31 pm
Two shootings within 10 minutes in Abbotsford: police
Police in Abbotsford attended two different shooting scenes within a ten-minute window early Sunday morning.
Police in Abbotsford attended two different shooting scenes within a ten-minute window early Sunday morning.

The first shooting report came in at 3:19 a.m. on McCallum Road just off Vye Road.

Around ten minutes later, a second shooting was reported on Martens Street near Marshall Road.

Abbotsford police said investigators found shooting evidence at both scenes around two homes. No one was injured in either shooting.

VPD release more details from Vancouver club shooting investigation

Investigators believe both shootings were targeted and “possibly related.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5525.

Surveillance video captures Langley Starbucks shooting
