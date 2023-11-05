Two shootings within 10 minutes in Abbotsford: police

See more sharing options

Police in Abbotsford attended two different shooting scenes within a ten-minute window early Sunday morning.

The first shooting report came in at 3:19 a.m. on McCallum Road just off Vye Road.

Around ten minutes later, a second shooting was reported on Martens Street near Marshall Road.

Abbotsford police said investigators found shooting evidence at both scenes around two homes. No one was injured in either shooting.

Investigators believe both shootings were targeted and “possibly related.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5525.