Two MTO workers seriously injured after driver strikes roadblock on Hwy. 400

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 1:20 pm
OPP are on scene after two MTO workers were seriously injured after a driver struck a roadblock on Highway 400 Sunday morning. View image in full screen
OPP are on scene after two MTO workers were seriously injured after a driver struck a roadblock on Highway 400 Sunday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) truck drivers have been taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries after a driver struck a roadblock on Highway 400 Sunday morning, according to OPP.

Police said the driver and a passenger that hit the MTO workers were also taken to a local hospital with injuries.

According to police, the collision occurred in the southbound lane of Highway 400 and Line 5. Two MTO blocker truck drivers were blocking the roadway for a previous collision when a passenger vehicle entered into the closure area.

The two MTO workers were standing outside of their vehicles when the oncoming vehicle struck one of the MTO trucks, according to police.

The highway remains closed southbound on Highway 400/88 to Highway 9. Police said it’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

