Two MTO workers seriously injured after driver strikes roadblock on Hwy. 400

Send this page to someone via email

Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) truck drivers have been taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries after a driver struck a roadblock on Highway 400 Sunday morning, according to OPP.

Police said the driver and a passenger that hit the MTO workers were also taken to a local hospital with injuries.

According to police, the collision occurred in the southbound lane of Highway 400 and Line 5. Two MTO blocker truck drivers were blocking the roadway for a previous collision when a passenger vehicle entered into the closure area.

The two MTO workers were standing outside of their vehicles when the oncoming vehicle struck one of the MTO trucks, according to police.

The highway remains closed southbound on Highway 400/88 to Highway 9. Police said it’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Story continues below advertisement