Canada

Massive fire breaks out at construction project in Vaughan, Ont., nearby residents evacuated

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 11:14 am
Vaughan Fire Crews are battling a massive fire in an under-construction townhouse development near the intersection of Highway 27 and Rutherford Road in Vaughan, Nov. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Vaughan Fire Crews are battling a massive fire in an under-construction townhouse development near the intersection of Highway 27 and Rutherford Road in Vaughan, Nov. 5, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Firefighters are working to get a massive fire under control that broke out early Sunday morning in a townhouse development that is under construction in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say they received a call just after 4 a.m. for a large structure fire in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 27.

Police told Global News that 40 unoccupied units were involved in the fire, which spread quickly due to wind.

The flames also spread to a fire truck, police said, but no injuries were reported.

Several occupied homes in the area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. York Region transit buses were sent to scene to shelter displace residents, police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, as road closures remain in effect.

Fire investigators are on scene and speaking with fire marshals, according to police.

