Massive fire breaks out at construction project in Vaughan, Ont., nearby residents evacuated

Firefighters are working to get a massive fire under control that broke out early Sunday morning in a townhouse development that is under construction in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say they received a call just after 4 a.m. for a large structure fire in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 27.

Police told Global News that 40 unoccupied units were involved in the fire, which spread quickly due to wind.

The flames also spread to a fire truck, police said, but no injuries were reported.

Several occupied homes in the area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. York Region transit buses were sent to scene to shelter displace residents, police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, as road closures remain in effect.

FIRE – Please avoid the area of Rutherford Rd & Highway 27. Road closures in the area as YRP assists @VaughanFire with a large structure fire of unoccupied units under construction. Several occupied residences nearby being evacuated as precaution at this time. — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 5, 2023

Fire investigators are on scene and speaking with fire marshals, according to police.