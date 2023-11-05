Menu

Crime

Canada- wide arrest warrant issued for high-risk sex offender

By Alex Fuster Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 2:12 am
Randall Hopley
58- year-old Randall Hopley. Vancouver Police Department
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for notorious high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley after he failed to return to his halfway house.

58-year old Randall Hopley
58-year -old Randall Hopley. Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police say Hopley has a history of sexual assault, assault and property crime convictions.

The 58- year- old made international headlines in September 2011 after he kidnapped a three-year-old boy from his home in Sparwood, triggering an Amber Alert and a Canada-wide search for the child.

Hopley returned the boy unharmed four days later and pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to six years, serving his full term until October 2018.

Hopley was then released to a residential facility in the Lower Mainland, under a long term supervision order with numerous conditions, including obeying a curfew and to stay away from children.

Since then, the convicted offender has been in and out of custody.

According to court records, he was due back in Vancouver court on Monday November 6.

In a release, Vancouver police say he has committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past.

He was last seen Saturday at 3 p.m. wearing a black coat, black pants and black hat.

Randall Hopley
58-year-old Randall Hopley. Vancouver Police Department

He’s described as five -feet nine- inches, 176 pounds with brown hair and hazel -colored eyes.

If you see him, or know where he is , you’re asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

