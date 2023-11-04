Menu

Canada

Demonstrators attend pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 4:19 pm
FILE - A separate pro-Palestinian march that took place in Toronto on Sunday Oct. 29, 2023. Protesters took to the street again in Toronto on Nov. 4 to call for support for the people in the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. View image in full screen
FILE - A separate pro-Palestinian march that took place in Toronto on Sunday Oct. 29, 2023. Protesters took to the street again in Toronto on Nov. 4 to call for support for the people in the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Chris Young / The Canadian Press
Toronto police said in a social media statement Saturday that large crowds have gathered in support of Palestinians in front of the U.S. consulate on University Avenue, north of Queen Street West.

The rally is part of the Palestinian Youth Movement’s “national day of action for Palestine,” which aims to organize marches across the country to demand a ceasefire in the Middle East, and immediate aid for Gaza.

Police have notified the public of road closures caused by the demonstration and are urging caution amidst a busy weekend in the city.

Trending Now

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, MPP Sara Jama confirmed she will attend the rally.

This marks the fourth weekend in a row of large demonstrations in Toronto stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

