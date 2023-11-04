Demonstrators attend pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police said in a social media statement Saturday that large crowds have gathered in support of Palestinians in front of the U.S. consulate on University Avenue, north of Queen Street West.

The rally is part of the Palestinian Youth Movement’s “national day of action for Palestine,” which aims to organize marches across the country to demand a ceasefire in the Middle East, and immediate aid for Gaza.

Police have notified the public of road closures caused by the demonstration and are urging caution amidst a busy weekend in the city.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, MPP Sara Jama confirmed she will attend the rally.

This marks the fourth weekend in a row of large demonstrations in Toronto stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.