Canada’s Gushue advances to men’s Pan Continental Curling final with win over U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2023 5:12 pm
Defending champion Brad Gushue of Canada advanced to the men’s final at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna, B.C, on Friday with an 8-3 win over Andrew Stopera of the United States.

Gushue’s team from St. John’s, N.L., broke open a close game with three points in the ninth end and stole two more in the 10th to seal the win.

Canada will face South Korea for gold on Saturday.

South Korea’s Team Park defeated Japan’s Riku Yanagisawa 8-7 in the other semifinal.

Later Friday, Canada’s Kerri Einarson will face Tabitha Peterson of the U.S. in the women’s bronze-medal game at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the women’s gold medal game between Korea and Japan will take place at 10 a.m., with the men’s final starting at 3 p.m.

In semi-final action on Thursday evening, Canada lost 8-4 to Korea while Japan defeated the U.S. 10-8.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

