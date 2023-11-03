Menu

Canada

Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board gearing up to make record number of holiday hampers

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'CCB expecting to send over 19,000 hampers to Winnipeg families'
CCB expecting to send over 19,000 hampers to Winnipeg families
Friday morning, Christmas Cheer Board Executive Director, Shauna Bell, said, "we've had 17,000 calls for service already and we're expecting to see an increase from the 18,000 hampers that were sent out last year."
It’s the first day people can apply for holiday hampers from Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board, and the phone are ringing off the hook at the organization’s warehouse.

Executive director Shawna Bell says they’re expecting a record number of requests this year. “Last year, we did 18,313 hampers and I am very sure we are going to see over 19,000 hampers out the door this year.”

The Christmas Cheer Board has purchased more than $800,000 worth of groceries and more than $200,000 worth of toys for the upcoming holiday season.

The donor-funded non-profit is hopeful the community will once again help cover rising costs.

“We’re projecting about $1.3 million is what we’ll need to cover our expenses this year,” Bell said, adding that the organization has always been successful in covering costs. “We are optimistic but we also recognize people are making some very tough decisions.”

The Christmas Cheer Board relies on volunteers for the hamper program, and many return year after year.

Doreen Szor, who worked as a social worker, said she loves putting those skills to use with the organization. “This will be my 43rd year,” she said. “Sometimes I do some individual help with people because they might not know what resources are available for them out there.”

Other volunteers, like Rick Gill, simply enjoy giving back. “We are going to start on the 17th of November packing hampers — for 20 days, twice a day, two groups, group in the morning, group in the afternoon,” he said. “By the 15th of December, all this food will be in boxes ready for pick up and deliveries.”

Hamper applications are open until Dec. 23 and donations and volunteers are always welcome.

“It will be an increased need, so we definitely don’t want to run out this year,” Bell said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

