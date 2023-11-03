Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Saskatoon firefighters battle blazing sea-cans during live-training event

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'SFD battles fires in controlled, close-quarters facility to prepare for real world scenarios'
SFD battles fires in controlled, close-quarters facility to prepare for real world scenarios
WATCH: Saskatoon Fire Department Assistant Chief Anthony Tataryn said on Friday, "It might look like a couple of sea-cans but it allows us to instruct and observe and practice skill sets with controls that are not found in real world experience."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first training course at the Saskatoon Fire Department’s (SFD) new facility was hosted on Friday.

The program focused on the evolving state of a fire and understanding the water application techniques needed to ensure firefighter safety.

“This is the first time in over a decade that SFD has been able to conduct this type of realistic and repeatable hands-on experience for our Fire Service Instructors after decommissioning the training building that was located at Station No. 1,” said Anthony Tataryn, SFD Assistant Fire Chief.

“We’re very fortunate to have our staff complete training here at home and we’re pleased that Martensville and Warman’s fire services could join in this training opportunity.”

Firefighters practiced safely extinguishing fires inside sea-cans.

Tataryn said it has been over a decade since the department has been able to offer live training in an engineered environment.

Story continues below advertisement

“What they are doing is actually taking turns playing different instructor roles while there is a live fire going on.”

He said the firefighters are monitoring thermal variances and smoke patterns within the sea-can.

Trending Now

“The smoke can eventually become a combustible, so they are paying attention to the environment and using those as teaching points while they apply tactics to reset the fire or change the environment they are working in.”

Tataryn said prior to the new facility, training was an accumulation of real-world experiences which weren’t always ideal.

“The risks and circumstances require us to do our work and not spend a lot of time thinking about what we are learning as we go… or we learned in simulations where you don’t have the heat and smoke and the realism of being in an environment like they are in today.”

The new facility will help the department do trainings in a consistent and repeatable manner.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices