Police seeking public’s help as investigation into shot-up vehicles in Peachland continues

Police in the Central Okanagan are seeking the public’s help as an investigation continues into several vehicles being shot up in Peachland last month.

Five commercial trucks were damaged on Oct. 17 by gunfire. The vehicles – one tractor-truck and four dump trucks — were all parked along the 4900 block of Trepanier Road.

Police say if you have any information about the incident, such as seeing a vehicle pulled over near the scene, or dashcam footage from Trepanier Road on Oct. 16 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., you’re asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number is 2023-62084.