More than $846K going to organizations in Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin

Many local organizations are getting a share of the federal Community Services Recovery funding.
The United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin announced on Thursday that $846,113 will be distributed among 16 organizations:
- Hope House
- Action Read
- Community of Hearts
- Orangeville Food Bank
- Eramosa Eden
- 10 Carden
- Art Not Shame
- Church of the Apostles
- Everdale Farm
- Guelph Public Library
- Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis
- Guelph Wellington Seniors Association
- Shelldale Family Gateway
- The Elliott Community
- Trinity United Church
- Wyndham House
The funds will be used to help with their programs and services.
In a news release, executive director of the local United Way chapter Glenna Banda says they are honoured to be supporting community organizations with this additional funding.
She says it comes at a time when fundraising resources are becoming harder to rely on.
The funding is part of the $400 million Community Services Recovery Fund set up by the federal government in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-profits and charities across Canada.
The funds are being administered by United Way Centraide Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and Community Foundations of Canada.
