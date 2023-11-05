Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than $846K going to organizations in Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 5, 2023 6:00 am
The United Way in Guelph. View image in full screen
The United Way in Guelph. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Many local organizations are getting a share of the federal Community Services Recovery funding.

The United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin announced on Thursday that $846,113 will be distributed among 16 organizations:

  • Hope House
  • Action Read
  • Community of Hearts
  • Orangeville Food Bank
  • Eramosa Eden
  • 10 Carden
  • Art Not Shame
  • Church of the Apostles
  • Everdale Farm
  • Guelph Public Library
  • Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis
  • Guelph Wellington Seniors Association
  • Shelldale Family Gateway
  • The Elliott Community
  • Trinity United Church
  • Wyndham House

The funds will be used to help with their programs and services.

In a news release, executive director of the local United Way chapter Glenna Banda says they are honoured to be supporting community organizations with this additional funding.

She says it comes at a time when fundraising resources are becoming harder to rely on.

Trending Now

The funding is part of the $400 million Community Services Recovery Fund set up by the federal government in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-profits and charities across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The funds are being administered by United Way Centraide Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and Community Foundations of Canada.

 

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices