More than $846K going to organizations in Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin

Many local organizations are getting a share of the federal Community Services Recovery funding.

The United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin announced on Thursday that $846,113 will be distributed among 16 organizations:

Hope House

Action Read

Community of Hearts

Orangeville Food Bank

Eramosa Eden

10 Carden

Art Not Shame

Church of the Apostles

Everdale Farm

Guelph Public Library

Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis

Guelph Wellington Seniors Association

Shelldale Family Gateway

The Elliott Community

Trinity United Church

Wyndham House

The funds will be used to help with their programs and services.

In a news release, executive director of the local United Way chapter Glenna Banda says they are honoured to be supporting community organizations with this additional funding.

She says it comes at a time when fundraising resources are becoming harder to rely on.

The funding is part of the $400 million Community Services Recovery Fund set up by the federal government in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-profits and charities across Canada.

The funds are being administered by United Way Centraide Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and Community Foundations of Canada.