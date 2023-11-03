Missing Manitoba man last spoke to family in August, may be in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old from Grunthal, Man., hasn’t been in contact with family in months, and RCMP say they’re hoping the public can help track him down.

John Michael Klassen, who also uses the name John Fillmore, was formally reported missing Oct. 14, but his family hasn’t spoken to him since August.

Klassen — a double amputee who uses prosthetic legs — may have travelled to Ontario during the summer, police say, and could be near Mindemoya or M’Chigeeng First Nation.

View image in full screen John Klassen. Manitoba RCMP

He’s described as five feet nine and 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and may be driving a black 2014 Dodge pickup truck with a British Columbia licence plate that reads “51036.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.