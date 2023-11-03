Missing Manitoba man last spoke to family in August, may be in Ontario

A 49-year-old from Grunthal, Man., hasn’t been in contact with family in months, and RCMP say they’re hoping the public can help track him down.
John Michael Klassen, who also uses the name John Fillmore, was formally reported missing Oct. 14, but his family hasn’t spoken to him since August.
Klassen — a double amputee who uses prosthetic legs — may have travelled to Ontario during the summer, police say, and could be near Mindemoya or M’Chigeeng First Nation.
He’s described as five feet nine and 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and may be driving a black 2014 Dodge pickup truck with a British Columbia licence plate that reads “51036.”
Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
- Chief Actuary to calculate ‘reasonable’ Alberta CPP exit cost: Freeland
- ‘I didn’t think it would be in my house’: Lung cancer survivor warns of radon risks
- Chinese jets intercept, fire flares near Canadian helicopter in ‘significantly unsafe’ moves
- Canada’s job market is ‘softening’. What that could mean for interest rates
Comments