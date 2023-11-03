Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ski season opens in the Canadian Rocky Mountains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2023 1:19 pm
Ski season has started in Alberta as two resorts in the Canadian Rockies, west of Calgary, opened Friday morning. Skiers at the Lake Louise ski resort near Lake Louise, Alta., are shown on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. View image in full screen
Ski season has started in Alberta as two resorts in the Canadian Rockies, west of Calgary, opened Friday morning. Skiers at the Lake Louise ski resort near Lake Louise, Alta., are shown on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ski season has started in Alberta as two resorts in the Canadian Rockies, west of Calgary, opened for skiers and snowboarders.

Lake Louise Ski Resort, which is near the village of Lake Louise in Banff National Park, says it started operating today, a week ahead of schedule, because of early snow and good results from its snow-making team.

Mount Norquay, closer to the town of Banff, has also opened some of its runs this morning after receiving 35 centimetres of snow and good temperatures for snow-making.

Nakiska Ski Area, which is located in Kananaskis Country, is scheduled to open Saturday and Sunday for a preview weekend.

It says on its website that the hill is starting to look well frosted with snow, but only intermediate and expert terrain will be available this weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Another resort in Alberta, Marmot Basin in Jasper National Park, is trying to open on Nov. 9, while many others in the Rockies won’t open until later in November or early in December.

Click to play video: 'Lake Louise reopened after restricted access'
Lake Louise reopened after restricted access
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices