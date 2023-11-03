Ski season opens in the Canadian Rocky Mountains

Send this page to someone via email

Ski season has started in Alberta as two resorts in the Canadian Rockies, west of Calgary, opened for skiers and snowboarders.

Lake Louise Ski Resort, which is near the village of Lake Louise in Banff National Park, says it started operating today, a week ahead of schedule, because of early snow and good results from its snow-making team.

Mount Norquay, closer to the town of Banff, has also opened some of its runs this morning after receiving 35 centimetres of snow and good temperatures for snow-making.

Nakiska Ski Area, which is located in Kananaskis Country, is scheduled to open Saturday and Sunday for a preview weekend.

It says on its website that the hill is starting to look well frosted with snow, but only intermediate and expert terrain will be available this weekend.

Another resort in Alberta, Marmot Basin in Jasper National Park, is trying to open on Nov. 9, while many others in the Rockies won’t open until later in November or early in December.