Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Military to conduct weekend training in Peterborough, Cobourg and Belleville

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 1:32 pm
Local Canadian Army Reserve members from the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment will conduct training in Peterborough, Belleville and Cobourg on Saturday, Nov. 4. View image in full screen
Local Canadian Army Reserve members from the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment will conduct training in Peterborough, Belleville and Cobourg on Saturday, Nov. 4. Canadian Armed Forces photo
The Canadian military says army reserve members will be conducting training in central Ontario on Saturday.

The Canadian Armed Forces say uniformed army reserve members from the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment will be marching roadside in Peterborough, Cobourg and Belleville. The soldiers will be wearing army-issued uniforms and protective equipment and carrying unloaded weapons.

“Members of the public can expect to see upwards of 30 soldiers at a time, marching along the roads in various formations,” said Lt.(N) Andrew McLaughlin, public affairs officer with the 33 Canadian Brigade Group.

“We ask that members of the public slow down when passing these marching soldiers.”

McLaughlin says the exercise is being conducted in order to prepare army reservists to operate in various weather conditions and to maintain fitness and stamina while carrying their equipment.

“This type of regular, scheduled training keeps our soldiers and units ready to respond to missions in Canada like floods and wildfires, and support international stability operations with partners and allies,” he stated.

The public is advised to take extra precautions when approaching military vehicles and personnel.

“Local residents are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation,” McLaughlin said.

