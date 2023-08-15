SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Armed Forces members mobilize in Northwest Territories to help battle wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 10:47 am
Click to play video: '‘Driving through flames’: Thousands on evacuation order as NWT fires rage'
‘Driving through flames’: Thousands on evacuation order as NWT fires rage
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 14, 2023) Hundreds of wildfires have prompted thousands of people to bolt from their homes in the Northwest Territories, via land, air and sea. Heather Yourex-West reports on the nerve-wracking scramble to flee.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are set to be mobilized in the Northwest Territories today as wildfires threaten communities, including the capital, and hundreds of people have been airlifted to safety.

The military is expected to send a helicopter and Twin Otter airplane along with 124 soldiers, with 100 set to help with firefighting tasks such as dousing hot spots and clearing areas, and the other 24 co-ordinating logistics.

The City of Yellowknife declared a state of local emergency Monday night, citing an imminent wildfire threat.

It said in a tweet that such declarations are made when it is determined additional powers are needed to take immediate action, such as taking over the use of vehicles or property to respond to an emergency or authorizing qualified people to provide services or aid.

There are currently over 230 active wildfires in the territory, and five communities have been evacuated.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 21,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year.

Trending Now

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Military helping after wildfires close evacuation routes out of NWT towns, some evacuees airlifted'
Military helping after wildfires close evacuation routes out of NWT towns, some evacuees airlifted
FireWildfireWildfiresCanadian Armed ForcesNorthwest TerritoriesYellowknifeNorthwest Territories wildfires
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices