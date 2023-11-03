Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek suspect in poppy box theft

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 12:55 pm
Calgary Police are appealing to the public for help finding a man believed to be responsible for a poppy box theft in the city's southeast.
Calgary Police are looking for the man who they believe to be responsible for a poppy box theft in the city's southeast on Monday.
Calgary police are looking for the man they believe to be responsible for a poppy box theft in the city’s southeast.

Police say the man entered a gas station in the 0-100 block of Shawville Boulevard around 7 a.m. on Monday, looking to purchase cigarettes. While the clerk was distracted, police say the man grabbed the poppy donation box on the counter and hid it in his jacket. He then left the store without finishing his purchase.

Security cameras inside the business captured images of the suspect. He is described as six feet tall, between 40 and 45 years old, and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a black bag with a shoulder strap.

Anyone with information can contact Calgary Police or Crime Stoppers.

Calgary Police seek suspect in poppy box theft.
Calgary Police seek suspect in poppy box theft.
