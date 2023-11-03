Kitchener Rangers comeback falls short in Windsor

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers‘ comeback attempt fell short on Thursday night as they lost to the Spitfires 4-3 in Windsor.

Spitfires forward AJ Spellacy opened the scoring just 100 seconds into the game, putting the puck behind Rangers netminder Tristan Malboeuf.

Six minutes later, Alex Christopoulos doubled the home side’s advantage, giving Windsor a two-goal lead early in the first period.

Adrian Misaljevic answered for the Rangers just past the midway point in the period, notching his 11th of the season.

Rangers defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz recorded an assist on the play, as he continues to lead the OHL in scoring with 26 points. He has also claimed a point in 13 straight games.

A few minutes later, Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf evened the score, scoring his league-leading 15th goal of the season.

But the wheels fell off for Kitchener in the second period as Jacob Maillet scored four minutes in to restore the lead for Windsor.

About 10 minutes later, Alex Christopoulos also found the back of the net for the Spitfires, scoring what would prove to be the eventual game-winner.

Defenceman Filip Mešár got one back for Kitchener in the third, scoring a power-play goal at the 6:50 mark.

That would put a close on the scoring as the home side came out ahead 4-3.

Joey Costanzo turned away 26 shots to record the win for Windsor, while Malboeuf made 17 saves in a losing effort.

The Rangers will be back in action on Friday night when the North Bay Battalion pay a visit to the Aud.